https://www.westport-news.com/news/article/Elected-Partial-400-15756002.php Elected-Partial,400 The Associated Press Published 9:01 am EST, Thursday, November 26, 2020 No data found for this report. Most Popular 1 Police: 2 men killed in wrong-way crash on I-95 2 Meriden PD: Man on parole had gun in vehicle 3 CT cities see surge in seven-day average of COVID cases 4 Westport native helps start Facebook #BuyBlack campaign 5 Bridgeport inspectors will be checking on COVID-19 compliance 6 Hartford police: Juvenile arrested in stolen car 7 Update: Westport police locate missing teen View Comments © 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.