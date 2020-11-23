https://www.westport-news.com/news/article/Elected-Partial-400-15747430.php Elected-Partial,400 The Associated Press Published 8:02 am EST, Monday, November 23, 2020 No data found for this report. Most Popular 1 Stratford: Firefighters battle blaze at Mill Pond Circle 2 Police: 41-year-old pedestrian struck and killed on Waterbury street 3 Water views and pool / $1.350 million 4 Suspect in August murders in CT arrested 5 Westport police: Motorcyclist seriously hurt after striking deer 6 Bridgeport woman hit by car, seriously injured in Fairfield 7 Bridgeport councilman wins ruling, can open package store View Comments © 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.