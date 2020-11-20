https://www.westport-news.com/news/article/Elected-Partial-400-15741843.php Elected-Partial,400 The Associated Press Published 6:16 am EST, Friday, November 20, 2020 No data found for this report. Most Popular 1 A Year Ago, 'Patient 1' Was Infected With Covid-19 2 MTA officials: Metro-North service could be cut by 50 percent 3 DOT: Crash closes Route 8 south in Waterbury 4 Ex-town official hit with new charges in illegal dumping case 5 Village of Port Chester places restrictions on restaurants, many businesses 6 Report: Most of New Haven and Litchfield counties out of the drought 7 Remains of 3 found in Colorado, triggering manhunt for felon View Comments © 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.