https://www.westport-news.com/news/article/Elected-Partial-400-15735820.php Elected-Partial,400 The Associated Press Updated 7:32 am EST, Wednesday, November 18, 2020 No data found for this report. Most Popular 1 Feds: Stratford drug distributor sentenced to prison 2 Man gets 10 years in prison for stabbing Norwalk girlfriend 3 Ex-teacher pleads not guilty to sexual abuse, having child porn 4 FBI: Suspect in Fairfield County bank robberies captured 5 Police: Torrington man charged in ‘violent’ Hartford carjacking 6 Police: Two shooting incidents hit Stamford within an hour 7 This is the list of apps that Android users should avoid downloading View Comments © 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.