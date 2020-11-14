https://www.westport-news.com/news/article/Elected-Partial-400-15727140.php Elected-Partial,400 The Associated Press Updated 7:30 am EST, Saturday, November 14, 2020 No data found for this report. Most Popular 1 Murder suspect charged with prison assault 2 Officials: 2 dead after steam pipe explosion at CT VA hospital 3 This is the list of apps that Android users should avoid downloading 4 South Windsor PD: Man transported ‘large amounts’ of weed across state lines 5 Bridgeport Hospital hosts free food giveaway 6 Weston schools switch to hybrid due to COVID spike 7 Westport adds restrictions for parks, athletics due to COVID View Comments © 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.