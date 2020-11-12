https://www.westport-news.com/news/article/Elected-Partial-400-15721469.php Elected-Partial,400 The Associated Press Published 7:02 am EST, Thursday, November 12, 2020 No data found for this report. Most Popular 1 Police: More shots fired in Stamford 2 FD: Two cats killed, 1 rescued in hoarded Bridgeport apartment 3 Police: Man charged with attempted murder in Stamford street shooting 4 Principal: First case of in-school COVID spread reported in Weston 5 Bridgewater’s Dalio assesses U.S. outlook amid coronavirus 6 Hartford police: ‘Excessive speed’ a factor in fatal crash 7 Bridgeport PD: Person shot twice in the leg View Comments © 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.