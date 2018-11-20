Elderly State Penitentiary inmate dies following illness

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — An elderly inmate serving lengthy sentences at the South Dakota State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls has died following an illness.

Corrections officials say 72-year-old Melvin Edelman died in a comfort care setting on Nov. 19.

Edelman was serving a 60-year sentence for a sexual contact with a child under 16, a 25-year sentence for first-degree rape and a consecutive 125-year sentence for first-degree rape. All of the convictions were in Lawrence County.

An autopsy will be conducted.