El valor del bitcoin supera por primera vez los 50.000 dólares.
News
El valor del bitcoin supera por primera vez los 50.000 dólares.
Associated Press
Feb. 16, 2021
Updated: Feb. 16, 2021 8:59 a.m.
NUEVA YORK (AP) — El valor del bitcoin supera por primera vez los 50.000 dólares.