El Salvador offers $30 bitcoin starter account, use optional

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — El Salvador’s president says use of the cryptocurrency Bitcoin will not be mandatory, but the country is planning to give out starter accounts with $30 to promote its use.
Finance Minister Alejandro Zelaya said Thursday the government will allocate $120 million to establish as many as 4 million starter Bitcoin accounts, or “wallets,” though he doesn’t think that many people will take up the offer. The wallets are to be known as “Chivo,” a slang word meaning “cool," or nice.