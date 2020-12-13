El Paso elects former mayor, defeating incumbent in runoff

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — El Paso residents have elected a new mayor, handing a defeat to incumbent Mayor Dee Margo in favor of his predecessor, Oscar Leeser, in a runoff race defined by the city’s coronavirus crisis.
Leeser, who was mayor of the West Texas city on the Mexican border from 2013 through 2017, won with an overwhelming 82% of the vote, according to El Paso County's unofficial tally. He finished first among six mayoral candidates in November, but with less than 50%, forcing Saturday's runoff.