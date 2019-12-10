Eighth, final medical marijuana dispensary opening in ND

DICKINSON, N.D. (AP) — The final medical marijuana dispensary is set to open this week in North Dakota. The eighth dispensary is expected to open in Dickinson on Friday.

“The final dispensary opening in Dickinson signifies the successful implementation and establishment of the Medical Marijuana Program,” said Jason Wahl, director of the Division of Medical Marijuana. “In 2019, the program has seen tremendous growth, including opening eight regional dispensaries across the state, issuing over 1,850 identification cards to qualifying patients and becoming the first state in the nation to add an electronic card option for patients, caregivers and agents of dispensaries and manufacturing facilities.”

Other dispensaries are located in Bismarck, Devils Lake, Fargo, Jamestown, Grand Forks, Minot and Williston.

For a qualifying patient or designated caregiver to enter the display area of a dispensary, they must have their registry identification card.