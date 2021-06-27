Egyptian, Jordanian and Iraqi leaders meet in Baghdad Associated Press June 27, 2021 Updated: June 27, 2021 11:27 a.m.
1 of12 Iraqi President Barham Salih, center, welcomes Jordan's King Abdullah II, upon his arrival at Baghdad Airport, Iraq, Sunday, June 27, 2021. Khalid Mohammed/AP Show More Show Less
BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq, Egypt and Jordan took a step toward deepening a regional alliance by holding tripartite talks in Baghdad on Sunday, in a first visit by an Egyptian head of state to the country in 30 years. Talks ranged from trade to Mideast crises.
Abdel Fattah el-Sissi was greeted by Iraq's President Barham Salih upon arriving Sunday morning. It marked the first time an Egyptian president paid an official visit to Iraq since the 1990s when ties between both countries were severed after Saddam Hussein invaded Kuwait.
Written By
Associated Press