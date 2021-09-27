Egg thrown at French President Macron during food trade fair Sep. 27, 2021 Updated: Sep. 27, 2021 10:40 a.m.
1 of17 French President Emmanuel Macron, left, speaks with French chefs Regis Marcon, enter, and Jerome Bocuse, right, at the Bocuse d'Or gastronomy contest during the International Catering, Hotel and Food Trade Fair (SIRHA) in Lyon, central France, Monday Sept. 27, 2021. (Ludovic Marin, Pool Photo via AP) Ludovic Marin/AP Show More Show Less
2 of17 Jury members of the Bocuse d'Or gastronomy contest are pictured during a visit of French President at the International Catering, Hotel and Food Trade Fair (SIRHA) in Lyon, central France, Monday Sept. 27, 2021. (Ludovic Marin, Pool Photo via AP) Ludovic Marin/AP Show More Show Less
3 of17 French President Emmanuel Macron, center, holds a baguette as he poses during his visit to the International Catering, Hotel and Food Trade Fair (SIRHA) in Lyon, central France, Monday Sept. 27, 2021.(Denis Balibouse/Pool via AP) Denis Balibouse/AP Show More Show Less
4 of17 French President Emmanuel Macron, second right, looks at a lunchbox at the Bocuse d'Or gastronomy contest during the International Catering, Hotel and Food Trade Fair (SIRHA) in Lyon, central France, Monday Sept. 27, 2021. (Ludovic Marin, Pool Photo via AP) Ludovic Marin/AP Show More Show Less 5 of17
6 of17 French President Emmanuel Macron tastes goods as he visits the International Catering, Hotel and Food Trade Fair (SIRHA) in Lyon, central France, Monday Sept. 27, 2021.(Denis Balibouse/Pool via AP) Denis Balibouse/AP Show More Show Less
7 of17 French President Emmanuel Macron tastes goods as he visits the International Catering, Hotel and Food Trade Fair (SIRHA) in Lyon, central France, Monday Sept. 27, 2021.(Denis Balibouse/Pool via AP) Denis Balibouse/AP Show More Show Less
8 of17 French President Emmanuel Macron holds a baguette as he poses for a group picture at the International Catering, Hotel and Food Trade Fair (SIRHA) in Lyon, central France, Monday Sept. 27, 2021.(Denis Balibouse/Pool via AP) Denis Balibouse/AP Show More Show Less
9 of17 French President Emmanuel Macron meets French chefs as he visits the International Catering, Hotel and Food Trade Fair (SIRHA) in Lyon, central France, Monday Sept. 27, 2021.(Denis Balibouse/Pool via AP) Denis Balibouse/AP Show More Show Less 10 of17
11 of17 French President Emmanuel Macron speaks as he visits the International Catering, Hotel and Food Trade Fair (SIRHA) in Lyon, central France, Monday Sept. 27, 2021.(Denis Balibouse/Pool via AP) Denis Balibouse/AP Show More Show Less
12 of17 French President Emmanuel Macron speaks as he visits the International Catering, Hotel and Food Trade Fair (SIRHA) in Lyon, central France, Monday Sept. 27, 2021.(Denis Balibouse/Pool via AP) Denis Balibouse/AP Show More Show Less
13 of17 French President Emmanuel Macron takes a selfie, as he arrives to visit the International Catering, Hotel and Food Trade Fair (SIRHA) in Lyon, central France, Monday Sept. 27, 2021.(Denis Balibouse/Pool via AP) Denis Balibouse/AP Show More Show Less
14 of17 French President Emmanuel Macron is welcomed by chef Jerome Bocuse as he arrives to visit the International Catering, Hotel and Food Trade Fair (SIRHA) in Lyon, central France, Monday Sept. 27, 2021.(Denis Balibouse/Pool via AP) Denis Balibouse/AP Show More Show Less 15 of17
16 of17 French President Emmanuel Macron speaks as he visits the International Catering, Hotel and Food Trade Fair (SIRHA) in Lyon, central France, Monday Sept. 27, 2021.(Denis Balibouse/Pool via AP) Denis Balibouse/AP Show More Show Less
17 of17
PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron was hit at the shoulder Monday by an egg thrown at him by a man during a visit to an international food trade fair in the French city of Lyon.
A video of the incident, widely shared on the social media, shows Macron walking through the crowd when an egg bounced off him without breaking. Two bodyguards can be seen immediately getting closer to the president to protect his shoulders.