Effort to move legislative sessions overcomes initial hurdle

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Supporters of a proposed ballot initiative seeking to move legislative sessions from Juneau to Anchorage have gotten the OK to gather signatures to try to qualify it for next year's ballot.

Lt. Gov. Kevin Meyer says supporters need to gather 28,501 signatures from across Alaska.

The proposal seeks to relocate "regular and special meetings" of the Legislature to Anchorage but not move the capital.

The measure doesn't specify where the Legislature would meet, though Ken Jacobus, an attorney who has assisted the measure's sponsors, has said they aren't seeking to have new buildings built.

Buildings other than the Capitol also house legislative staff in Juneau.

A Department of Law review said some of the proposal's language may be contradictory or confusing but nonetheless met the standards for certifying the application.