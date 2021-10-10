Effort seeks to expand Homestead's tallgrass prairie

BEATRICE, Neb. (AP) — Just as many other fields across Sunland are ready to be harvested this season, last Saturday, Homestead National Historical Park rangers and volunteers helped harvest seeds in the tallgrass prairie. The seeds will end up being used to restore disturbed areas of the prairie and increase species diversity.

“We are always working on the oldest restored tall grass prairie in the National Parks Service, and this particular year we had to do some work along one of our trails, which did disturb the area, so we need to reseed it with our native plants,” Jessica Korgie, a park guide at Homestead, said.

The Beatrice Daily Sun reports that in order to restore the prairie, those in attendance walked through the trails near Homestead’s Education Center and collected flower and grass seeds that were ready to be harvested. They also wore tape around their waists and knees, which Korgie said was an experiment to see how seeds are propagated in the prairie.

“If you think about the animals that are traveling through the tallgrasses, you have tall animals like deer, and you have small animals like the thirteen-lined ground squirrel,” Korgie said. “So we’re going to put tape up high and tape down low to see what kind of seeds we’re collecting at those heights, and let’s determine what kind of animals might be helping to redistribute this seed to other areas.”

Helping with the harvest was Nebraska master naturalist, Lisa Christensen.

Christensen explained that there’s over 500 naturalists in the state and that they receive their certification through a certain number of educational and field hours. She said in order to keep their certification every year, they have to do continuing educational and volunteer hours.

“I’m just interested in seed collection and the process of taking native seeds and redistributing them as a way of prairie management,” Christensen said. “I have an interest in prairie management, and it was a great opportunity where I could help volunteer, but also educate myself too.”

Christensen said the seed collection was her second time experiencing Homestead, and that she plans to continue volunteering there in the future.

Korgie said due to a prescribed burn at Homestead later this fall, taking place near where these seeds will be sown, she’s not sure when exactly they will be planted. She said the plan is to do it over the winter, so roots and sprouts can start forming by the spring.

“I find it very interesting that this parcel of land started as tallgrass prairie, then it was turned into a farm, and the National Parks Service restored it to tallgrass prairie. They did a lot of different methods to try to get this prairie back to the glory it once was. An unbroken prairie. It has over 200 different species of plants, flowers and grasses. Utilizing these plants that we already have and the seed that we already have is just encouraging nature’s process...This is just a wonderful ecosystem that is supposed to be here, and I think it’s fabulous to be a part of helping it survive in this special place that we call Homestead National Historical Park.”