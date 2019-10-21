Edwards seeks Louisiana runoff support from Abraham voters

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Gov. John Bel Edwards is seeking support in northwest and central Louisiana, hoping voters are still bristling over intraparty GOP fighting that targeted their local congressman.

The Deep South's only Democratic governor released a new TV ad Monday for the Monroe and Alexandria areas. The 30-second spot highlights Republican businessman Eddie Rispone's hits on Republican U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham.

Rispone edged Abraham out of the Nov. 16 runoff election against Edwards after repeatedly slamming the third-term congressman ahead of the primary.

Edwards' ad shows Abraham confronting Rispone in a debate about the attack ads. Abraham calls them lies and says, "It's just not right."

The incumbent governor is hoping Abraham supporters will refuse to back Rispone because of those attacks, either choosing Edwards instead or staying home on Election Day.