Edwards Virginia Smokehouse to be sold to Missouri company

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Edwards Virginia Smokehouse, a family business that has spanned four generations, will be sold to Missouri-based Burgers’ Smokehouse, officials announced this week.

Burgers’ Smokehouse will pay Edwards Virginia Smokehouse for use of Edwards’ trademark and recipes, The Virginian-Pilot reported. Sam Edwards III, president of Edwards Virginia Smokehouse, said the agreement includes a noncompeting clause preventing Edwards from making country ham, bacon and sausage for four years.