Edwards: Too many House lawmakers lack urgency on budget gap

Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne, the governor's top budget adviser, left, speaks with Senate Finance Chairman Eric LaFleur, D-Ville Platte, before the committee opened its budget hearings on Sunday, April 8, 2018, in Baton Rouge, La.

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana's state senators opened their budget hearings with grim warnings from Gov. John Bel Edwards that the "clock is running out" for avoiding steep cuts to services.

Edwards told the Senate Finance Committee on Sunday he's concerned that too many House lawmakers seem reluctant to acknowledge the gap that hits July 1.

The governor estimated the shortfall around $700 million, caused by expiring taxes.

House Republican leaders have suggested the Democratic governor is exaggerating the size and impact of the looming shortfall. The House Appropriations Committee is expected to release its plan for closing the gap within a week.

Edwards wants lawmakers to end the legislative session early, to hold another special session aimed at replacing expiring taxes. Otherwise, he says deep slashing would hit health and education programs.