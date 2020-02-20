Educators, police top list of Westport’s highest wage earners

WESTPORT — Police and school officials dominated the top 10 spots on the list of highest paid town employees of 2019, according to recently released data from town hall and the school district’s central office.

The top paid employee of the Westport police department was Cpl. Howard Simpson, who topped the list with gross wages of $271,308. This included a base salary of $91,366, $96,476 in overtime and $83,456 taken home for “outside duty work.” Outside duty is paid for by groups such as construction vendors, faith organizations or utility companies who need security assistance, unlike overtime pay which comes from the town’s budget.

Police officer Sabin Samuel ranked second with $265,975 in total earnings. Samuel’s base salary was $88,662 and he brought in $79,143 in overtime in addition to $98,169 for outside duty work.

Police Sgt. David Librandi placed third with gross wages of $265,975 compiled from his base salary of $106,633, $56,095 in overtime and $97,571 in outside duty work.

Former Superintendent of Schools Colleen Palmer was the highest paid schools employee with $252,108 total compensation before stepping down, and placed fourth on the list. Her earnings include a $175,671 salary in addition to $73,163 in vacation compensation and a $3,274 annuity.

More Information Top paid town employees (base pay in parenthesis) 1) Howard Simpson, police corporal, $271,308 ($91,366) 2) Sabin Samuel, police officer, $265,975 ($88,662) 3) David Librandi, police sergeant, $260,299 ($106,633) 4) Colleen Palmer, superintendent of schools, $252,108 ($175,671) 5) Elio Longo, chief financial officer, $240,601 ($225,095) 6) Anthony Buono, assistant superintendent of teaching and learning, $240,129 ($217,419) 7) Anthony Falbo, police officer, $235,832.22 ($88,162.92) 8) David Wolf, police lieutenant, $217,163 ($131,921) 9) Tina Mannarino, assistant superintendent of pupil services, $212,362 10) Sereniti Dobson, police sergeant, $201,195 (102,345) 11) John Bayers, human resources director, $199,171 ($190,511) 12) Matthew Cohen, assistant fire chief, $189,724 (126,897) 13) Adam Rosen, Bedford Middle School principal, $186,650 14) Kris Szabo, Coleytown Middle School principal, $185,150 15) Gary Conrad, Finance director, $184,275 (177,432)

Elio Longo, the district’s chief financial officer, ranked fifth with $240,601 for 2019. Anthony Buono, assistant superintendent of teaching and learning, was a close sixth with $240,129 in total earnings.

Police officer Anthony Falbo came in at seventh with $235,832.22 in total earnings for 2019 while police lieutenant David Wolf was placed eighth with $217,163.68.

Tina Mannarino, assistant superintendent of pupil services, was the ninth highest paid with total earnings of $212,362.

Of the six police department employees included on the top 10 list, the lowest earning person, Sgt. Sereniti Dobson, took home $201,195 in gross wages last year and placed 10th on the list.

