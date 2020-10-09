Educator from Portland is Maine Teacher of the Year

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A fourth-grade teacher at the Gerald E. Talbot Community School in Portland is Maine’s Teacher of the Year.

Officials say Cindy Soule is a leader in helping to make transformational change and mentoring other teachers, even helping to reinvigorate the career of a colleague who was ready to give up. She’s also known for keeping students engaged, and sometimes even dances on chairs and tables to lighten the mood in the classroom.

She learned of the award Thursday at an outdoor ceremony.

The other finalists for Maine Teacher of the Year were Alison Babb-Brott, a second-grade teacher at St. George School in St. George, and Heather Webster, an English teacher at Medomak Valley High School.