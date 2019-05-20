Ed Cox, longtime NY GOP chairman, to join Trump campaign

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Ed Cox, the longtime chairman of the New York state Republican Party, will step down to raise money for President Donald Trump's re-election campaign.

Trump's campaign announced the move Monday. Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale called Cox a "fantastic" state chairman who will help ensure the Republican president has the financial resources necessary to compete in 2020.

Erie County Republican Chairman Nick Langworthy is now poised to take over as New York GOP chairman when Cox steps down in July.

Langworthy had launched a bid to replace Cox, who some Republicans blamed for the party's recent election losses.

Monday's announcement came after several local party chairmen announced their support for Langworthy's challenge.

Cox, an attorney, has led the state GOP since 2009. He is the son-in-law of former President Richard Nixon.