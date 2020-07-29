Eastern Nebraska man gets prison for fatal 2019 crash

PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. (AP) — An eastern Nebraska man has been sentenced to up to nine years in prison for causing a crash last year that led to the death of a Louisville woman.

Jade Gunn, 36, of Murray, was sentenced this week to seven to nine years in prison after earlier pleading guilty to being drunk when he committed motor vehicle homicide and for failing to stop and render aid at the scene of the crash, the Omaha World-Herald reported.

Investigators said Gunn was drunk on June 30, 2019, when he failed to stop at a stop sign and collided with a sport utility vehicle. The driver of the SUV, 58-year-old Tammy Martin, was taken to an Omaha hospital, where she died of her injuries 18 days later.

Deputies who responded said Gunn had left the scene of the crash, even after a witness tried to stop him.

Martin was the owner of a well-known Louisville ice cream shop called Mrs. T’s Dari Creme.