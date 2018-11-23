Earnings down in expanded Atlantic City casino market

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — The re-entry of two new casinos to the Atlantic City market helped lead to lower earnings in the third quarter in a market that had only recently regained its footing.

Figures released Friday by the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement show that the nine casinos collectively saw their gross operating profits decline by 15.3 percent in July, August and September compared with the same period a year ago.

This was the first full quarter of operation for Hard Rock and the Ocean Resort casinos, and the competition took its toll on most of the other seven casinos. Only two reported an increase in profits — the Golden Nugget and Bally's.

Hard Rock made an $8.2 million profit while Ocean Resort had $1.4 million in profits.