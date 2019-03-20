Early wildfire burns in Oregon

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A wildfire pushed by high winds has forced evacuations of some homes in rural western Oregon.

Bobbi Doan, spokeswoman for the Oregon Department of Forestry, said Wednesday that the fire's estimated size is 60 acres. Dozers and people digging with tools and cut a line around 20 percent of the fire. Around 75 people were fighting the fire that was first reported Tuesday afternoon. Doan said aircraft would be used later Wednesday against the blaze, one of Oregon's first in 2019.

Doan said that dry, windy conditions with recent temperatures in the 70s

The fire, located off Highway 22 about 25 miles southeast of Salem, jumped the Santiam River.