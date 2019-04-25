Early voting constitutional change awaits Senate approval

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — It's now up to the state Senate to decide whether to ask Connecticut voters if early voting in state and local elections and referendums should be allowed.

The House of Representatives voted 125-24 on Friday night in favor of a resolution authorizing a referendum on changing the state constitution. The margin was wide enough to place the question on the 2020 ballot.

Now three-quarters of the Senate, a super-majority, must also approve the resolution in order for the question to appear in 2020. If it passes by a simple majority in the Senate, the General Assembly must revisit the issue during the 2021 legislative session.

Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont supports the legislation, saying it's "simply not realistic" to expect every citizen to physically cast a ballot at one specific day.