Early release for mother of child who died from exposure

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — The mother of a 2-year-old girl found unresponsive outside an Ohio home on a frigid February day has been released from prison after three months.

Tierra Williams had been sentenced to 18 months earlier this year, a sentence that sparked a community outcry given the loss Williams and her former boyfriend, Dariaun Parker, had already suffered.

Summit County Common Pleas Judge Alison McCarty on Wednesday placed the 23-year-old Williams on probation for 18 months, required her to attend parenting classes and suggested she undergo counseling.

The Akron Beacon Journal reports that the judge told Williams she had suffered a great loss and she was sure Williams had gotten the message.

Parker was sentenced to two years in prison following the child's death in 2018.

