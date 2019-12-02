Early dismissal for Westport schools

WESTPORT — With snow in the forecast for this afternoon, Westport Public Schools has announced a two-hour early dismissal for the district.

According to the National Weather Service , snow is expected to begin falling after 1 p.m. and end early Tuesday morning. Between 1 and 3 inches is expected in southern Connecticut.

The Board of Education meeting scheduled for Monday has also been postponed to Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. at the Staples High School’s cafeteria.