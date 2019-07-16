Early Tennessee Senate race hopefuls post 6-figure hauls

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Two early candidates in Tennessee's open U.S. Senate race have posted six-figure fundraising hauls.

Federal Election Commission reports show Democratic Nashville attorney James Mackler raised $279,100 and spent $255,300 from April through June. The former Army helicopter pilot entered July with $116,100 cash remaining.

Mackler's donors include musician Barbra Streisand, ex-Gov. Phil Bredesen and comedian Jeff Ross.

Mackler started running in January.

Republican Nashville trauma surgeon Manny Sethi raised $542,300, including more than $219,000 from doctors, and loaned his campaign $1 million. Sethi began July with $1.5 million in cash after joining the race last month.

Also on the GOP side, President Donald Trump tweeted last week that U.S. Ambassador to Japan Bill Hagerty will enter the 2020 contest to replace outgoing Republican Sen. Lamar Alexander. Trump endorsed Hagerty.