WESTPORT — The Rowan Ear Piercing Studio on Main Street has only been open for a few weeks, but it already seems to be a hit.

“It’s been pretty great,” said the studio’s nursing supervisor, Samantha Alvarado. “We’ve been pretty steady. The community seems to have welcomed us with open arms. We’re really excited to be here.”

The store opened on Aug. 14, at 47 Main St., in the space formerly occupied by Diptype Candles. Rowan is one of multiple businesses that announced earlier this year that they were coming to Westport and have now opened their doors, or are the verge of doing so.

Others include Local to Market, slated to open soon at 177 Main St., which aims to provide locally produced food and beverages, and an Elm Street location of the waterless nail salon Glosslab, opening soon.

Chris Marcocci, founder of Local to Market, said Monday that the store has been opening the patio on Saturdays for the last five weeks. He said he is hoping to open the market’s inside retail space this week, but not sure when.

New England Antique Lumber recently opened a showroom on Post Road East, and the eatery Gabriele’s of Westport will open soon at 27 Powers Court, next to the Westport Country Playhouse.

The arrival, or impending arrival, of these new businesses makes this an exciting time in Westport, said Randy Herbertson, president of the Westport Downtown Association.

“With the lowest vacancy in over 15 years, Downtown Westport is becoming even more of a destination for our long-time and new residents,” he said in an email. “Our new additions are a promising mix of smaller chains, independents and concept stores for national retailers who are recognizing that malls are no longer the best avenue to reach their best customers.”

Even before its arrival in Westport, Rowan was already a thriving brand, Alvarado said. The company has a brick-and-mortar store on New York’s Upper East Side, and offers piercing services in almost 200 Target stores nationwide. The brand also offers subscription boxes and home piercing services.

Alvarado said some of the customers they’ve seen at the Main Street site are new to Rowan, but others are familiar with the company. She recalled a pair of sisters who recently stopped in. One had been pierced at the brand’s New York store, and was bringing her sister to the Westport location for piercing.

“It’s been a mix,” Alvarado said. “We’re very happy with the location in general.”