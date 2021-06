WESTPORT — A new business headed to Main Street wants you to lend them your ears.

Rowan Ear Piercing Studio has announced it will open a piercing studio during the summer in the space at 47 Main St. formerly occupied by Diptype Candles.

The company has a brick-and-mortar store on New York’s Upper East Side, and offers piercing services in almost 200 Target stores nationwide. The brand also offers subscription boxes and home piercing services. The studio is expected to open in the 677-square-foot Westport space by the end of the summer.

Rowan’s planned addition to the downtown is proof that Westport is a desirable location for a wide variety of businesses, said Randy Herbertson, president of the Westport Downtown Association.

“This is yet another specialty retail partner who has been attracted to choose Westport as their next destination, over (other) choices in the region,’ he said. “With all the work we've accomplished downtown to enhance and improve the infrastructure and the beautification of the district ... we are a great choice.”

He added that Rowan will be joining almost 30 other new merchants opening the downtown this year.

According to a news release, Rowan Ear Piercing Studio was created by businesswoman Louisa Serene Schneider “because she believes that ear piercing is a milestone that deserves to be honored and celebrated.”

Rowan purports to put safety first, with all ear piercings performed exclusively by a licensed nurse and hypoallergenic earrings made from premium materials.

Another specialty business recently announced it was moving to Westport later this year. Membership-based nail studio GLOSSLAB announced its plans to open its first location outside New York City, at 33 Elm St. Westport. The business is expected to open in September.