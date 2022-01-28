EXPLAINER: Who uses Florida-Caribbean smuggling routes? ADRIANA GOMEZ LICON, Associated Press Jan. 28, 2022 Updated: Jan. 28, 2022 1:04 a.m.
MIAMI (AP) — Little is known about the 40 people believed to have been aboard a boat that capsized and was found this week near Florida's coast with just one survivor. But they were on a route often traveled by migrants trying to enter the U.S. clandestinely, and authorities suspect the trip was organized by smugglers.
Apprehensions of migrants in the Florida-Caribbean region appear to be on pace to surpass numbers from last year, with more Cubans and Haitians taking to sea despite the dangers and stricter U.S. refugee policies.
