EXPLAINER: Which side did better in Rittenhouse closings? MICHAEL TARM, AP Legal Affairs Writer Nov. 16, 2021 Updated: Nov. 16, 2021 1:42 a.m.
KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — A defense lawyer angrily accused the prosecution at Kyle Rittenhouse's murder trial of lying. The lead prosecutor struck a measured tone, even as he raised the accused's rifle at one point and sighted at a courtroom wall.
How the indignation and theatrics during Monday's closing arguments played with jurors won’t be clear until 12 of them return with verdicts in a case that underscores American divisions on issues of guns, protests and policing.