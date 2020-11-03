EXPLAINER: When do Electoral College votes need to be in?

Cook County, Ill., residents wait in line for early voting and other county services Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at a county courthouse in Maywood, Ill. Cook County, Ill., residents wait in line for early voting and other county services Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at a county courthouse in Maywood, Ill. Photo: Charles Rex Arbogast, AP Photo: Charles Rex Arbogast, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close EXPLAINER: When do Electoral College votes need to be in? 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

IS THERE A DEADLINE BY WHICH THE ELECTORAL COLLEGE MUST OFFICIALLY HAVE ALL ITS VOTES IN?

Election Day is only one point in the process of the Electoral College, which decides who wins a U.S. presidential race.

After the polls close, states begin to count and certify popular vote results according to their respective rules. Federal law then requires governors to prepare, “as soon as practicable,” official certificates to report the popular vote in the state. These documents, often signed by governors, must carry the seal of the state. One copy is sent to the archivist of the United States.

Electoral College electors in each state don’t vote until Dec. 14. The electors’ votes typically align with the popular vote in each state. But not all states require the votes cast by electors to mirror the popular vote. Certificates recording the electoral vote results in each state must be received by the president of the Senate and the archivist no later than Dec. 23.

The official results of the electoral votes are sent to the new elected Congress, which is set to meet in a joint session on Jan. 6, 2021, and announce the results.