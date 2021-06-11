EXPLAINER: What will change under Israel's new government? JOSEPH KRAUSS, Associated Press June 11, 2021 Updated: June 11, 2021 3:26 a.m.
JERUSALEM (AP) — If all goes according to plan, Israel will swear in a new government on Sunday, ending Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's record 12-year rule and a political crisis that inflicted four elections on the country in less than two years.
The next government, which will be led by the ultranationalist Naftali Bennett, has vowed to chart a new course aimed at healing the country's divisions and restoring a sense of normalcy.