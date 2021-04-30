EXPLAINER: What remains as US ends Afghan 'forever war' KATHY GANNON, Associated Press April 30, 2021 Updated: April 30, 2021 2:52 a.m.
FILE - In this Dec. 23, 2015 file photo, a U.S. service member salutes her fallen comrades during a memorial ceremony for six Airmen killed in a suicide attack, at Bagram Air Field, Afghanistan.
FILE - In this 1998 file photo made available on March 19, 2004, Osama bin Laden is seen at a news conference in Khost, Afghanistan.
FILE - In this May 5, 2020 file photo, graffiti depicts Washington's peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad, left, and Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the leader of the Taliban delegation, in Kabul, Afghanistan.
FILE - In this May 23, 2006 file photo, Afghan school girls read their lessons at the Aziz Afghan Secondary School in Kabul, Afghanistan.
FILE - In this file photo, Afghan security force members stand outside a USAID compound in Kunduz, northern Afghanistan, Friday, July 2, 2010 after it was stormed by militants wearing suicide vests.
FILE - In this Oct. 18, 2019 file photo, a wounded man is brought by stretcher into a hospital after a mortar was fired by insurgents in Jalalabad, Afghanistan.
FILE - In this Dec. 23, 2009 file photo, United States Marine LCpl. Franklin Romans of Michigan, from the 2nd Battalion 2nd Marines "Warlords" searches a house during an operation in the Garmsir district of the volatile Helmand province, southern Afghanistan.
FILE - In this May 10, 2009 file photo, a man carries a sack of wheat distributed to poor displaced families, distributed by World Food Program with the cooperation of United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan and the United States Agency for International Development, in Kandahar Afghanistan.
10 of10
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — After 20 years, America is ending its “forever war” in Afghanistan.
Announcing a firm withdrawal deadline, President Joe Biden cut through the long debate, even within the U.S. military, over whether the time was right. Starting Saturday, the last remaining 2,500 to 3,5000 American troops will begin leaving, to be fully out by Sept. 11 at the latest.