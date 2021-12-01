EXPLAINER: Why was Michigan suspect charged with terrorism? DAVID EGGERT, Associated Press Dec. 1, 2021 Updated: Dec. 1, 2021 7:52 p.m.
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan prosecutors on Wednesday charged a teen with terrorism in a deadly mass shooting at his high school, a novel approach made possible by a law enacted after the 9/11 attacks nearly 20 years ago.
The state's 2002 anti-terrorism law defines a terroristic act as one intended to intimidate or coerce a civilian population or to affect the conduct of a government through intimidation or coercion. Gun-control advocates who track gunfire incidents on school grounds were not immediately aware of similar terrorism charges having been filed in other states.