EXPLAINER: How wildfires impact wildlife, their habitat FELICIA FONSECA, Associated Press Oct. 23, 2021 Updated: Oct. 23, 2021 11:19 a.m.
1 of13 Dana Fasolette uses a towel to hold a raccoon under treatment for burns at the Gold Country Wildlife Rescue in Auburn , Calif., Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. As wildfires die down in the far western United States, wildlife centers are still caring for animals that were injured or unable to flee the flames. Rich Pedroncelli/AP Show More Show Less
2 of13 Tilapia Fish skin bandages are used to cover the burned paws of a raccoon at the Gold County Wildlife Rescue. in Auburn, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. As wildfires die down in the far western United States, wildlife centers are still caring for animals that were injured or unable to flee the flames. Rich Pedroncelli/AP Show More Show Less
3 of13 Veterinarians, Jamie Peyton, second from right, and Eric Johnson, right, work with the staff from the Gold Country Wildlife Rescue, Sallysue Stein, left, and Dana Fasolette, second from left, in treating a raccoon for burns at the center in Auburn, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Many animals were brought to Gold Country from recent wildfires in California . Rich Pedroncelli/AP Show More Show Less
Veterinarian Jamie Peyton, right, puts bandages on the burned paws of a raccoon, with the help of Dana Fasolette, a volunteer at the Gold Country Rescue in in Auburn, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. As wildfires die down in the far western United States, wildlife centers are still caring for animals that were injured or unable to flee the flames. Rich Pedroncelli/AP
6 of13 An adhesive is used as Tilapia Fish skin bandages applied to the burned paws of a raccoon at the Gold Country Wildlife Rescue in Auburn, Calif., Saturday Oct. 2, 2021. As wildfires die down in the far western United States, wildlife centers are still caring for animals that weren't able to flee the flames. Rich Pedroncelli/AP Show More Show Less
7 of13 Tilapia Fish skin is applied to the burned paws of a raccoon being treated by veterinarians, Jamie Peyton and Eric Johnson at the Gold Country Wildlife Rescue in Auburn , Calif., Saturday, Oct. 3, 2021. As wildfires die down in the far western United States, wildlife centers are still caring for animals that were injured or unable to flee the flames. Rich Pedroncelli/AP Show More Show Less
8 of13 Veterinarians, Jamie Peyton, second from right, and Eric Johnson, right, examine the burns on the paws of a raccoon, at the Gold Country Wildlife Rescue in Auburn, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. The pair are part of the Wildlife Disaster Network that took in many animals injured in the recent wildfires in Northern California. Rich Pedroncelli/AP Show More Show Less
Veterinarian Jamie Peyton opens a package of a Tilapia Fish skin bandage that will be used to cover the burned paws of a raccoon at the Gold Country Wildlife Center in Auburn , Calif., Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. The fish skin helps the healing process for animals that suffered burns and were brought to Gold Country facility from recent wildfires in California . Rich Pedroncelli/AP
11 of13 A bobcat, know as "Lava Bob" is one of the wildlife animals under care at the Gold Country Wildlife Rescue in Auburn , Calif., Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. Lava Bob was found with 2nd, 3rd and 4th degree burns on his paws. He was also dehydrated, emaciated and anemic when he was found at the Lava Fire in August and brought to the facility. After 3 months of treatment Lava Bob was returned to the wild Oct. 13, 8 miles from where he was found. Rich Pedroncelli/AP Show More Show Less
12 of13 A black bear cub snacks on fruit and vegetables at the Gold Country Wildlife Rescue in Auburn , Calif., Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. The cub was found at the Antelope Fire with 2nd and 3rd degree burns on it's paws. It is one of the many animals that have been brought to Gold Country facility from recent wildfires in California. Rich Pedroncelli/AP Show More Show Less
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The porcupines were walking slow and funny, more so than they usually do.
Their stride concerned some residents in a South Lake Tahoe neighborhood who called a rehabilitation center. Turns out, the porcupines had extensive burns to their paws, fur, quills and faces after a wildfire burned through the area.
