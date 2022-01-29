EXPLAINER: Can Portugal election clear political roadblock? BARRY HATTON, Associated Press Jan. 29, 2022 Updated: Jan. 29, 2022 2:34 a.m.
1 of9 A man wearing a face mask and holding the envelope with his ballot paper looks at a ballot sample pasted on a voting booth at a polling station for early voters in Portugal's general election, at the University of Lisbon, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. Portuguese voters go to the polls Sunday, two years earlier than scheduled after a political crisis over a blocked spending bill brought down the country's minority Socialist government and triggered a snap election. Armando Franca/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Portuguese Prime Minister and Socialist Party Secretary General Antonio Costa delivers a speech during an election rally in Almada, outside Lisbon, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. Portuguese voters go to the polls Sunday, two years earlier than scheduled after a political crisis over a blocked spending bill brought down the country's minority Socialist government and triggered a snap election. Armando Franca/AP Show More Show Less
3 of9 Rui Rio, leader of the center-right Social Democratic Party, gestures while campaigning in downtown Lisbon, Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. Portuguese voters go to the polls Sunday, two years earlier than scheduled after a political crisis over a blocked spending bill brought down the country's minority Socialist government and triggered a snap election. Armando Franca/AP Show More Show Less
4 of9 Left Bloc leader Catarina Martins, front center, flanked by Member of Parliament Mariana Mortagua, 2nd right, smiles and claps her hands while campaigning in a street of Lisbon, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. Portuguese voters go to the polls Sunday, two years earlier than scheduled after a political crisis over a blocked spending bill brought down the country's minority Socialist government and triggered a snap election. Armando Franca/AP Show More Show Less 5 of9
6 of9 A man walks past a Portuguese Communist Party election poster in the outskirts of Lisbon, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. Portuguese voters go to the polls Sunday, two years earlier than scheduled after a political crisis over a blocked spending bill brought down the country's minority Socialist government and triggered a snap election. Armando Franca/AP Show More Show Less
7 of9 A woman walks past an election poster for the People, Animals, Nature Party at a bus stop in Lisbon, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. Portuguese voters go to the polls Sunday, two years earlier than scheduled after a political crisis over a blocked spending bill brought down the country's minority Socialist government and triggered a snap election. Armando Franca/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Cars drive past an election campaign poster of Andre Ventura, leader of the populist party Chega, in Lisbon, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. Portuguese voters go to the polls Sunday, two years earlier than scheduled after a political crisis over a blocked spending bill brought down the country's minority Socialist government and triggered a snap election. Armando Franca/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portuguese voters go to the polls Sunday, two years earlier than scheduled, after a political crisis over a blocked spending bill brought down the minority Socialist government and triggered a snap election.
The Socialist Party has been in power since 2015, with Portugal one of only a half-dozen European countries having a left-of-center government. It faces a strong challenge from the center-right Social Democratic Party, its traditional rival.