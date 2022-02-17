France to withdraw troops from Mali, remain in region Feb. 17, 2022 Updated: Feb. 17, 2022 3:33 a.m.
PARIS (AP) — President Emmanuel Macron says France will withdraw its troops from Mali but maintain a military presence in neighboring West African nations.
Announcing the move during a Thursday news conference in Paris, Macron said, “We cannot remain militarily involved” alongside Malian transitional authorities with whom “we don’t share the strategy and goals.”