EU calls for action to beef up Lithuania's Belarus border LORNE COOK, Associated Press July 29, 2021 Updated: July 29, 2021 10:12 a.m.
Aly, surname unknown, a migrant from Baghdad, Iraq, speaks to the Associated Press journalists at a refugee camp outside Druskininkai, Lithuania, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Lithuania has struggled with a flow of migrants from the Middle East and Africa — a huge influx that officials in the tiny Baltic country say was organized by Belarusian authorities as part of a "hybrid war" against the European Union.
A migrant from Iraq stands in a sport hall where refugees live in a school building at the refugee camp in the village of Verebiejai, some 145km (99,1 miles) south from Vilnius, Lithuania, Sunday, July 11, 2021. Lithuania has struggled with a flow of migrants from the Middle East and Africa, a huge influx that officials in the tiny Baltic country say was organized by Belarusian authorities as part of a "hybrid war" against the European Union.
Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, speaks during her interview with the Associated Press in Vilnius, Lithuania, Sunday, July 11, 2021. Tsikhanouskaya, the main opposition candidate in Belarus' presidential vote who was forced to flee to Lithuania after the election under authorities' pressure, shared that view. "It's obviously an attempt of revenge by Lukashenko's regime to Lithuania and the whole European Union for their support of the civil society in Belarus," she said.
Migrants from Cameroon gather at the refugee camp in the village of Vydeniai, Lithuania, Saturday, July 10, 2021. Daily arrivals sometimes reach triple digits as migrants appear in the woods in front of Lithuanian border guards, run into local mushroom pickers or simply walk into towns. There are nearly 1,700 asylum seekers, most having arrived in recent weeks, compared with only 80 for all of 2020.
Migrants wait to buy some things standing behind the fence at the refugee camp in the village of Verebiejai, some 145km (99,1 miles) south from Vilnius, Lithuania, Sunday, July 11, 2021. Migrants at the school in the village of Verebiejai, about 140 kilometers (87 miles) from Vilnius, haven't been allowed to leave the premises and are under close police surveillance. Some have tested positive for COVID-19 and have been isolated in the building.
Towe Mahawa, a migrants from Guinea, holds her daughter Kadaitou as she looks through a fence at the refugee camp in Druskininkai, some 145km (99,1 miles) south from Vilnius, Lithuania, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Lithuania has struggled with a flow of migrants from the Middle East and Africa, a huge influx that officials in the tiny Baltic country say was organized by Belarusian authorities as part of a "hybrid war" against the European Union.
BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s top migration official is urging member countries to help Lithuania beef up surveillance on its border with Belarus and not to give in to political pressure from Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.
Lithuania’s border guard service said it detained 171 people caught crossing in from Belarus on Tuesday night, the largest number in a single day this year. It brought the total number of migrants detained so far this year to 3,027.