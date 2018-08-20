E-bikes to face speed limits on popular Seattle trails

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Parks Department announced a new pilot program that will force electric bike riders to mind their speeds on local trails.

KING-TV reports E-bike riders, under the program, must stay under 15 miles per hour (24 kph) on the Burke-Gilman Trail, Elliot Bay Trail, Mountains to Sound Trail, Melrose Connector Trail and Duwamish Trail.

A new state law classifies e-bikes into three classes. Only class one and two will be allowed on trails. Those are the ones that stop assisting riders at 20 mph (32 kph).

The parks department says enforcement would be complaint-driven and done by Seattle police.

___

Information from: KING-TV, http://www.king5.com/