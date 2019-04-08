Dutch soccer league dedicates official ball to Rembrandt

FILE - In this file photo dated Thursday, Feb. 16, 2012, a visitor views two self portraits by 17th century Dutch master Rembrandt at the Cleveland Museum of Art's 'Rembrandt in America' exhibition in Cleveland, USA. It is announced Monday April 8, 2019, Dutch soccer teams will be playing with the official soccer ball inscribed with Rembrandt's face and extracts from his work in the Dutch soccer league next season, marking the 350th anniversary of his death. less FILE - In this file photo dated Thursday, Feb. 16, 2012, a visitor views two self portraits by 17th century Dutch master Rembrandt at the Cleveland Museum of Art's 'Rembrandt in America' exhibition in ... more Photo: Amy Sancetta, AP Photo: Amy Sancetta, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Dutch soccer league dedicates official ball to Rembrandt 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

AMSTERDAM (AP) — Soccer teams will be playing with fine art in the Dutch league next season.

Marking the 350th anniversary of the death of Rembrandt, the league has launched an official ball inscribed with the artist's face and extracts from his work.

The project is being done with the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam, which is celebrating a "Year of Rembrandt ."

The league says the ball will be used in all of its games on April 28 as a preview for next season.

The first ball was presented to Willem van Hanegem, a member of the standout 1970s Netherlands national team widely hailed as the Dutch Masters.

___

