Dutch political leaders meet amid stalled coalition talks

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch political party leaders were meeting Wednesday in an effort to force a breakthrough in deadlocked negotiations to form a new ruling coalition more than six months after a general election left a deeply divided parliament.

The talks in The Hague come after attempts to form a majority or minority coalition to succeed the outgoing government of caretaker Prime Minister Mark Rutte failed, and amid speculation that a fresh election may be needed to break the impasse.

“Our country urgently needs a new Cabinet and, in view of the time that has passed since the March 17 elections, the time has really come for ... all parties from the broad and constructive center to take responsibility,” Johan Remkes, the official steering the talks, wrote in his invitation to nine party leaders.

A total of 17 parties from across the political spectrum won seats in the lower house of the Dutch parliament in March 17 elections. Rutte's People's Party for Freedom and Democracy emerged as the largest party, followed by the centrist D66 party led by former foreign minister Sigrid Kaag.

The most recent round of failed negotiations focused on a minority coalition of those two parties together with the Christian Democrats.

Some leaders heading into the talks said they weren't sure what the aim was.

“As soon as I know what the intention is ... then I can give my opinion,” said Jesse Klaver, leader of the Green Left party.

“I expect that we're going to think today about what the serious options are to come out of this unpleasant impasse,” Kees van der Staaij, leader of the small religious party SGP, told reporters.

Rutte's current four-party coalition quit in January to take political responsibility for a scandal in which the country's tax authorities wrongly labeled as fraudsters many families claiming child welfare payments.