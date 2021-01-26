Dutch justice minister vows rioters will be prosecuted MIKE CORDER, Associated Press Jan. 26, 2021 Updated: Jan. 26, 2021 10:18 a.m.
1 of5 A firefighter extinguishes a a container that was set alight during protests against a nation-wide curfew in Rotterdam, Netherlands, Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. The Netherlands Saturday entered its toughest phase of anti-coronavirus restrictions to date, imposing a nationwide night-time curfew from 9 p.m. until 4:30 a.m. in a bid to control the COVID-19 infection rate. Peter Dejong/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 A firefighter extinguishes a a container that was set alight during protests against a nation-wide curfew in Rotterdam, Netherlands, Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. The Netherlands Saturday entered its toughest phase of anti-coronavirus restrictions to date, imposing a nationwide night-time curfew from 9 p.m. until 4:30 a.m. in a bid to control the COVID-19 infection rate. Peter Dejong/AP Show More Show Less
3 of5 The burned wreck of a motor scooter lays on the pavement outside a fast-food restaurant that had it's windows smashed in protests against a nation-wide curfew in Rotterdam, Netherlands, Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. The Netherlands Saturday entered its toughest phase of anti-coronavirus restrictions to date, imposing a nationwide night-time curfew from 9 p.m. until 4:30 a.m. in a bid to control the COVID-19 infection rate. Peter Dejong/AP Show More Show Less
4 of5 A man rests on his broom as he stands next to shards of glass and smashed windows of a fast-food restaurant that was damaged in protests against a nation-wide curfew in Rotterdam, Netherlands, Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. The Netherlands Saturday entered its toughest phase of anti-coronavirus restrictions to date, imposing a nationwide night-time curfew from 9 p.m. until 4:30 a.m. in a bid to control the COVID-19 infection rate. Peter Dejong/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5 In this grab taken from video on Monday, Jan, 25, 2021, firefighters extinguish a vehicle set on fire by rioters, in Haarlem, Netherlands. Groups of youths have confronted police in several Dutch cities defying the country’s coronavirus curfew and throwing fireworks. Police in the port city of Rotterdam used a water cannon and tear gas in an attempt to disperse a crowd of rioters Monday night. (Mizzle Media via AP) AP Show More Show Less
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — People arrested during three nights of rioting sparked by the Netherlands' new coronavirus curfew will face swift prosecution, the Dutch justice minister said Tuesday as the nation faced its worst civil unrest in years.
Minister Ferd Grapperhaus said rioters would be quickly brought before the courts by public prosecutors and will face possible prison terms if convicted.