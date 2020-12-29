Dutch government under fire for late start with vaccinations

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A former senior health official has called the Netherlands' coronavirus vaccination strategy “embarrassing,” as the nation waits until Jan. 8 to begin administering shots while other nations in Europe and elsewhere already have started vaccinations.
Roel Coutinho, a respected former director of the Center for Infectious Disease Control at the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment, told Dutch current affairs show Nieuwsuur on Monday night: “Every week counts.”