Dust storm closes I-10 near the Arizona-New Mexico border

PHOENIX (AP) — A section of Interstate 10 near the New Mexico-Arizona border has been closed in both directions due to a dust storm.

Arizona Department of Transportation officials announced the closure Sunday afternoon and say there's no immediate timetable for the highway's re-opening.

They say drivers can use the U.S. 191 northbound to U.S. 70 eastbound to reach Lordsburg, New Mexico.

The stretch of highway near rural Lordsburg has seen numerous closures in recent years along with deadly crashes due to similar dust storm conditions stemming from the desert landscape and a dry lakebed.