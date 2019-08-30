Dunleavy picks Shaw to replace Birch in Alaska Senate

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy has picked Rep. Laddie Shaw to fill a state Senate seat that became vacant when Anchorage Republican Sen. Chris Birch died earlier this month.

The pick is subject to confirmation by Senate Republicans. Senate President Cathy Giessel says a vote is expected after Labor Day weekend.

If confirmed, Shaw would hold the seat pending a November 2020 election, and Republicans in his district would vet candidates and forward finalists to Dunleavy for consideration.

The other candidates local Republicans advanced for the Senate seat were Albert Fogle and Dave Donley, an ex-legislator who serves in Dunleavy's administration.

State law calls for a vacant seat to be filled by someone from the same party as the successor.

Birch's family has said he died of a torn or ruptured aorta.