'Dumb' and 'lazy': Trump responds to Tillerson criticism

President Donald Trump boards Air Force One at Kansas City International Airport in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, Dec. 7, 2018, to travel to Andrews Air Force Base, Md., after speaking at the 2018 Project Safe Neighborhoods National Conference. less President Donald Trump boards Air Force One at Kansas City International Airport in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, Dec. 7, 2018, to travel to Andrews Air Force Base, Md., after speaking at the 2018 Project Safe ... more Photo: Andrew Harnik, AP Photo: Andrew Harnik, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close 'Dumb' and 'lazy': Trump responds to Tillerson criticism 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is responding to criticism from his former secretary of state Rex Tillerson by calling Tillerson "dumb as a rock" and "lazy as hell."

During a rare public appearance in Houston Thursday evening, Tillerson weighed in on his time in the administration. He called Trump "undisciplined" and said the president "doesn't like to read, doesn't read briefing reports, doesn't like to get into the details of a lot of things."

He also said Trump frequently asked him to do things that he had to explain were illegal or otherwise ill-advised.

Trump says in response that Tillerson "didn't have the mental capacity needed for the job" and that he "couldn't get rid of him fast enough."

He's also praising Tillerson's replacement, Mike Pompeo.