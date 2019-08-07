Ducey picks deputy chief to lead Arizona child safety agency

PHOENIX (AP) — Gov. Doug Ducey has appointed a new director for the Department of Child Safety.

Ducey announced Tuesday that he's promoting Mike Faust from his role as deputy director of support services at the agency.

Faust will replace Greg McKay, who is stepping down at the end of August to work for the Childhelp, a nonprofit group that works with child-abuse victims.

Ducey says the agency in recent years has reduced workloads for child-abuse caseworkers, reduced a backlog of cases and cut the number of children removed from their homes.