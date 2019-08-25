https://www.westport-news.com/news/article/Dubuque-sinkhole-will-block-lanes-for-about-14376957.php
Dubuque sinkhole will block lanes for about another month
DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — A sinkhole will continue interfering with traffic in downtown Dubuque for about another month.
The Dubuque Telegraph-Herald reports city officials estimate that it will take that long to figure out what is causing the hole under a lane of White Street downtown and fix the problem. A lane of traffic has already been closed for several weeks because of the issue.
City Engineer Gus Psihoyos says fixing the sinkhole will be a big ordeal.
City officials are also evaluating another sinkhole on private property to make sure it won't threaten city infrastructure. But ultimately the homeowners are responsible for filling that sinkhole.
